Halloween is just around the corner, and the Champlain Library has a lineup of eerie-sistible activities for you.

Tween Halloween Craft

Don’t miss a hair-raising Halloween craft specially designed for tweens (11 years and older)! Get your creative spirits brewing and attend on October 24, with the fun beginning at 4:15 PM. But beware, this craft requires registration. Secure your spot by clicking here or by calling 613-678-2216.

Kids Halloween Craft

Calling all little ghouls and goblins! The spooktacular Halloween craft for kids aged 5 and up awaits you on October 26 at 4:15 PM. Remember to register for this ghostly adventure by visiting the website or calling 613-678-2216.

Halloween Storytime

Join everyone at the library on Halloween morning at 10:00 AM for a bilingual Halloween Storytime that will thrill kids aged 5 and under. Wear your costumes if you like and revel in the enchanting tales in both French and English. No registration required.

But that’s not all! The library is stocked with spooky stories to put you in the Halloween spirit. Whether you’re seeking bone-chilling tales or barely scary, the library has something for everyone.

See you at the library for a hauntingly good time!