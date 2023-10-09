BOO! It’s going to be scary with two nights of fright in local communities.

Halloween on the Main is back this year in Hawkesbury. On Friday, October 27, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., families are welcome to go trick-or-treating at participating businesses along Main Street in downtown Hawkesbury. Other fun, free Halloween activities will be offered during the evening.

The family-friendly event is meant to create a safe place for trick-or-treating fun and to bring people downtown.

Halloween on the Main will be set up between McGill Street and William Street. The event is a presentation of the COMZAC-BIA and the Town of Hawkesbury.

Over at the L’Orignal Old Jail, volunteers have been busy preparing the building for something criminally frightening. The Haunted Jail is open on Halloween, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. A walk through the spooky prison is not for the faint of heart, but there will be a less scary section for younger visitors and families.

The L’Orignal Old Jail is currently accepting donations of candy to hand out at the Haunted Jail. Anyone interested in donating may call 613-675-4381, or email [email protected].