Farmers gathered at the Howes farm southwest of Vankleek Hill on Saturday, October 14 to have a good time plowing together. The annual John Allen Plow Day had originally been scheduled for October 7, but the weather was bad, so they rescheduled for a week later. John Allen died on March 15, 2022.

According to John Allen’s wife Ruth, her late husband had heard of American farmers having plowing days for fun with antique tractors and had the idea to start a local event eight years ago. She said the event gradually became more popular.

This year’s John Allen Plow Day was the largest ever with 25 antique tractors turning up the soil. Allan Dandy and Billy Anderson look after organizing the event and carrying on John Allen’s idea.

“John would be so happy the plow day is continuing and flourishing,” Ruth said.

Photos by James Morgan

Scott Allen Allan Dandy Clay MacWhirter attempting to crank start his 1936 McCormick-Deering. Ruth Allen