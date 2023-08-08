Starting school can be a nerve-wracking experience for little ones and their parents. It can be difficult for young children who have never been to school before or children who are not used to being away from their parents for extended periods after the summer. The Champlain Library in Vankleek Hill understands this and is proud to announce the return of our Off to School Prep program, designed to alleviate some of the separation anxiety that can occur at the beginning of the school year.

The program offers a chance for young children who are returning to or beginning school in the fall to practice for their first day. They will be exposed to a class-like environment and experience a basic routine in the safety of the library under the supervision of the Children’s Librarian.

The Off to School Prep program is being offered on August 21 and August 28 for children aged 4-6. Registration is now open. We ask that parents only register for one session so as many children as possible can benefit. Limited spots are available. Start time is 2 p.m. Parents must stay in the library while the children are in the activity room.

For more information, or to register, please visit bc-cl.ca or call at 613-678-2216.