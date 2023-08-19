Plowing match season is upon is. The top tillers locally, and from across Ontario will be gathering at various locations during the weeks ahead to show their skill, and to celebrate another season’s harvest from the fields where Good Things Grow in Ontario.

The 2023 Prescott County Plowing Match takes place on Saturday, September 9 at Ferme Agriber, located at 251 Caledonia Road near St-Isidore. In Russell County, its plowing match is on Saturday, September 16 at the farm of Gaetan and Alain Meloche, which is located northwest of 781 Landry Street in Clarence-Rockland.

In neighbouring Eastern Ontario counties and regions, the Glengarry County Plowing Match is on Saturday, August 26 at Roger Campeau’s farm, located at 21252 County Road 18 in North Lancaster. The Ottawa-Carleton Plowing Match will take place on August 25-26 at 4400 Eagleson Road in Richmond.

Further afield, the Grenville County Plowing Match is on Saturday, September 30 at John Ashby Stonehedge Farms, located at 4410 Lord’s Mills Road in Augusta Township near the Town of Prescott. Stormont County’s plowing match is on Saturday, October 7.

Of course the biggest event of the year in Ontario plowing matches is the International Plowing Match (IPM) and Rural Expo. The 2023 event is being hosted by Dufferin County northwest of Toronto. It will take place at Bowling Green between Orangeville and Shelburne from September 19 to 23. For more information on the 2023 IPM and a complete schedule of county and regional plowing matches, go to https://www.plowingmatch.org/ .