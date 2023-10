Fire Prevention Week was October 8 to 14 and the Hawkesbury Fire Department was one of many local fire services using the week to promote fire prevention, safety, and to demonstrate what firefighters do.

On Saturday, October 14, an open house was held for the public at the Hawkesbury Fire Station on Spence Avenue. Activities and information were available for all ages.

Photos by James Morgan

Fun in the inflatable fire station. Serge Morneau tries on the heavy gear firefighters wear with the help of Firefighter Veronique Michaud. Firefighter Kévin Coté watches as a young visitor aims for the flames. The tent filled with fake smoke is always fun. Checking out one of the trucks.