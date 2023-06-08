Let Us Shine the Spotlight on You!

Calling all talented photographers! We are thrilled to invite you to seize this exceptional opportunity to showcase your talent and have one of your professional photographs on the covers of our highly popular tourism publications. This is your chance to exhibit your exceptional skills, leave a lasting impression on thousands of readers, and become a part of our region’s visual narrative. Join us in capturing the essence of our breathtaking area and inspiring others to explore the beauty that lies within.

The chosen photographer will be acknowledged and credited inside the magazines for their outstanding photography.

Project Details

Photo Theme Ideas for 2023 (Winter Magazine):

Fun in the Snow

Sliding

Walking through the Woods

Building a Snowman

Photo Theme Ideas for 2024 (Summer Magazine):

A Picnic Together

Water Fun

A Visit to a Farmer (pick your own)

Road Tripping

Photo Usage: Your remarkable photographs will grace the covers and pages of our local tourism publications. They will be used in the marketing of the magazine in print and online. Your photos will become the visual ambassadors that entice and engage our audience. We are searching for images that evoke emotions, tell compelling stories, and showcase the captivating essence of our region.

For each magazine, we need 5 to 7 photos that exude the charm and diversity of the Prescott-Russell region and its people. Families have many forms, and we would love to see that reflected in these photos!

If your photos are chosen as the winning submissions for the project, please keep in mind the following final photo quality requirements:

Composition: Submitted photos should showcase the scenic beauty of our region and evoke a strong sense of tourism appeal. They should be visually appealing, engaging, and have a strong visual impact. Resolution: The cover photo should be in high resolution, typically at least 300 dots per inch (DPI). This ensures sharpness and clarity when printed. File Format: The requested file format is high-quality JPEG. This format preserves image quality and allows for further adjustments during the design and printing process. File Size: The file size should be large enough to accommodate the high resolution (300 DPI) and quality requirements of the print medium. Copyright and Consent: All submitted photos must be free of copyright restrictions, and you must obtain consent from the individuals featured in the photographs.

Submission Guidelines

We eagerly await your interpretation of the themes as you immerse viewers in captivating narratives through your lens. Each photographer is asked to submit:

Sample Photos:

A sample vertical photo for the WinterGREEN 2023 cover, along with four to five additional photos that complement and work harmoniously with it.

A sample vertical photo for the Prescott-Russell Visitors Guide cover, along with four to five additional photos that complement and work harmoniously with it.

Fee Proposal: We understand the value of your craft, and we kindly request that you provide your fee proposal for the project photos and photography services.

Photographer Credit: As esteemed contributors, your talent and dedication will be celebrated through proper acknowledgment and recognition within the publications.

Submission Instructions: Please email your sample photos, fee proposal, and any relevant portfolio or website links to Sharon Graves-Mac Rae at [email protected].

Submission Deadline: July 23, 2023

Selection Process:

We will meticulously review all submissions and select the photographer whose photos best align with our vision and goals for the magazines. The chosen photographer will be notified via email or phone no later than August 4, 2023.

We can’t wait to see all the wonderful photos that will be submitted. It’s going to be a joy to witness the creativity and skill displayed through each image. We are genuinely excited to be inspired by the talent within our community and see how you capture the beauty of our region. Get ready to impress us with your remarkable photography and be a part of creating a collection that truly shines!

For any inquiries or further information, please feel free to reach out to Sharon Graves-Mac Rae at [email protected]. We greatly appreciate your interest and enthusiasm in capturing the essence of our region through your lens.

Note: Please ensure that all submissions adhere to the guidelines and requirements outlined above.