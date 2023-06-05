Hey, adventure seekers, travel enthusiasts, and local explorers! We’ve got some exciting news to share with you! The Review Publications is thrilled to announce the release of the much-anticipated 2023 Prescott-Russell and Surrounding Area Visitors Guide! It’s time to get your hands on a copy, dive into the pages, and embark on an unforgettable journey through the hidden treasures of our incredible region.

This year, our guide’s design captures the essence and excitement of festivals and fairs, celebrating the vibrant tapestry of colours, energy, and joy that fill our region. From the thrilling rides and mesmerizing performances to the mouthwatering treats and heartwarming traditions, we’ve captured it all within the pages of this publication.

We’ve scoured Prescott-Russell and its neighbouring areas to bring you breathtaking scenery, mouth-watering flavours, unforgettable experiences, and endless fun. Consider it your personal invitation to unlock the best-kept secrets of our vibrant communities.

Guess what? You don’t have to go far to get your hands on this ultimate summer companion. The 2023 Prescott-Russell Visitor’s Guide is now available for pickup at various local spots near you. Look for a copy at local retail stores, businesses, and tourist destinations, or visit your nearest Provincial Tourist Information Center. We’ve made sure these little gems are conveniently placed so that you can easily grab a free copy and start planning your summer adventures right away.

Can’t wait to get started? We’ve got you covered! The e-magazine version of the guide is also available on our website. With just a click, you’ll gain access to a user-friendly, comprehensive web publication that showcases the richness and diversity of our region. It’s the perfect tool to plan your outings, discover hidden gems, and make the most of your summer.

Explore Your Region and Win Big!

Inside the 2023 Prescott-Russell Visitors Guide, we’ve tucked away a thrilling 21-Question QUIZ. Yep, you heard right! By reading through the magazine, you’ll find thought-provoking questions that test your knowledge of our region. And guess what?

You could be one of the lucky winners to snag an amazing prize worth $100!

All you have to do is complete the quiz and send your entry to The Review at P.O. Box 160, Vankleek Hill, ON, K0B 1R0, or email a photo of your completed quiz to [email protected] by September 1, 2023. So, while you’re exploring the wonders of Prescott-Russell, why not take a shot at winning a fantastic prize?

Now, let’s talk timing. We know you’re eager to dive into the 2023 Prescott-Russell Visitor’s Guide, so we’ve made sure the printed copies will be available for pickup in early June. That’s right! You’ll have it in your hands just in time to kick-start your summer adventures. But hey, if you’re too excited to wait, click on the link to explore the digital edition right away.

So, grab your copy of the 2023 Prescott-Russell Visitor’s Guide and get ready to embark on a journey of discovery. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a local looking to uncover hidden gems in your own backyard, this guide is your key to unlocking the wonders of Prescott-Russell and its surrounding areas. Let the adventure begin!