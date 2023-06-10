Vankleek Hill’s Foodland store is one of the best in Canada.

Empire Company Chief Executive Officer Michael Medline, and Empire Board of Directors Chair Jim Dickson recently toured stores and warehouses across Canada to recognize leaders whose performance exemplifies being the best retailer in Canada through how they run their team. Medline asked Empire Vice President of Operations Vittoria Varalli, to provide nominations from Ontario and among the short list of candidates that she nominated, the Vankleek Hill Foodland was selected as one of the winners of a Retail Impact Award.

“Along with 58 retailers across Canada we were recognized as demonstrating having what it takes to become the best retailers in Canada,” said Justin Phelan, who owns the Vankleek Hill Foodland with his wife Sherry.

The Phelan’s were invited to a private event with Medline, Dickson, and other members of the Empire Executive Team to receive their award.

We had time to discuss our experiences as leaders, our passion for our Vankleek Hill community and this business. This award was all about thanking us for everything we do to serve our customers in the community and supporting our teammates day in and day out,” Phelan said.

Along with the award, the Phelan’s were given $1,000 to use toward a staff celebration and $1,500 to donate to a charity of their choosing.

Empire Company is based in Stellarton Nova Scotia and is the parent company of Sobeys, which in addition to Sobeys-branded supermarkets, includes Foodland and FreshCo stores.