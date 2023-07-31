Downtown Hawkesbury felt a bit like the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, July 29. The Festival Western de Hawkesbury Western Festival brought live country music that afternoon and evening to Place des pionniers. Marven James started off the festival and was followed with performances by Normand Campeau, The Railroad Sinners, the Whiskey River Bank, and The Dark Horses.

The audience brought their own lawn chairs to the free festival, but many of the spectators did not stay seated. Several were up and dancing early in the event.

Photos by James Morgan

Audience enjoying the show These ladies got up and started line dancing.