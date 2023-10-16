Théâtre Le Cercle Gascon II is back this November with another production.

The French-language theatre troupe will be presenting La pot aux roses, a dramatic comedy by Martin Gougeon this November. Michel Larocque, Karine Perron, Isabelle Labre, and Claude Langlois star in the play.

La pot aux roses will be presented on November 4 at 8 p.m., November 5 at 3 p.m., November 11 at 8 p.m., November 12 at 3 p.m., November 17 at 8 p.m., November 18 at 8 p.m., and November 19 at 3 p.m. All shows are at in the community hall at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Hawkesbury. Tickets are $20 each. To purchase tickets for Théâtre Le Cercle Gascon II’s presentation of La pot aux roses, go to www.theatrecerclegascon.ca.