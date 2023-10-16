The Township of North Glengarry believes a fire in a park trash can in Alexandria was set deliberately.

Early in the morning on Friday, October 13, the North Glengarry Fire Department responded to a fire in a trash can in Island Park. Initially, the cause of the fire was thought to be from something combustible that was unintentionally discarded into the trash, such as a cigarette or ashtray contents. However, it was later determined that the fire was set on purpose and the township is working with authorities to attempt to identify whoever is responsible. All that remained of the trash can following the fire was a metal frame and a pile of ashes on the ground.