The Friends of HGH have recently made a donation of $47,200 to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation’s current fundraising campaign, There’s No Place Like Home. This generous gift now brings their cumulative, grand total to an incredible $1 million!

The Friends of the hospital have supported the HGH Foundation since its inception 36 years ago. The donated funds are raised through their management of the hospital’s gift shop, Nevada ticket sales, as well as many other fundraising efforts held over the years. HGH’s volunteers have been an integral part of ensuring our hospital’s patients have access to the very best medical equipment and technology.

The leadership of HGH and the Foundation celebrated this important milestone and the contribution of the volunteers to the hospital at a recognition dinner on April 20th at La Cité Golf Club. The cheque was presented to the HGH Foundation in the attached photo.

“The Friends of HGH have been incredibly generous, long-time supporters of the HGH Foundation. We are thrilled to mark this important donation milestone of $1 million, which has had such an impact at HGH. This dedicated group of volunteers make a huge difference for our hospital, its patients, and our community! We are so grateful for their support,” said HGH Foundation Executive Director Erin Tabakman.

The Friends of HGH, led by Mireille Lauzon-Dauth, volunteer their time at the hospital to help patients and visitors. They contribute to making hospital stays and appointments more pleasant and less stressful for patients.

Like many other volunteer organizations, the pandemic has impacted The Friends of HGH, and they have lost many members of their team. They are now hoping to make a return in full force and need new volunteers to rebuild their teams. Do you have time to spare and a smile to share? They have a multitude of rewarding and stimulating experiences to offer. Please visit their webpage for more information: www.hgh.ca/volunteers.