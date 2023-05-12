The digging will begin soon on West Street in Hawkesbury, now that a company has been selected to do the job.

On May 8, Hawkesbury council adopted a bylaw granting the contract to completely reconstruct West Street between Main Street and Nelson Street West to Hawkesbury Transport & Excavation Inc. for $1,647,660.00 plus sales tax. The Hawkesbury Transport and Excavation bid was the lowest of five the town received. The project includes the replacement of all sanitary and storm sewer mains, water mains, curbs, sidewalks, and asphalt.

The amount of the contract exceeds the $1.5 million which was allocated for the project in the 2023 municipal budget. However, a report prepared by Director of Public Works Jonathan Wilson explains how the project is funded by a provincial government grant from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF). The difference of the 2023 budget will be financed by this grant. The town also had a budget of $200,000 for the design phase of the West Street project in 2022, but the final cost of the design phase was less than $100,000. The surplus in the 2022 budget for the design will be allocated to the administration and inspection of the project and the difference will be financed by the OCIF grant as well.

Work on reconstructing West Street between Main Street and Nelson Street West is expected to begin during the first week of June.