It was a time to reflect, remember, and to honour lives with new life.

On Sunday, May 7, families gathered at the McAlpine Forever Forest near Vankleek Hill to plant trees in memory of loved ones. The program is presented by Hillcrest Funeral Home in Vankleek Hill. Originally, trees were planted in Algonquin Provincial Park in memory of individuals, but Hillcrest owners Mark and Lisa Henderson decided to create an opportunity closer to home for local residents to remember special people in their lives with a tree.

“The cycle of a tree’s life speaks to their resilient nature,” Lisa Henderson said.

Families from all over the region arrived with shovels to help with planting. The area is a grassy meadow beside a more mature forest now, but in a few years, it will be transformed into a diverse woodland. On May 7, 200 silver maples and hickory butternuts were planted.

The McAlpine Forever Forest is part of the Eastern Ontario Land Trust and it is to be preserved forever in a completely natural state.

Planting memorial trees at McAlpine Forever Forest. Photos: James Morgan

Alexander Cameron, front, his sister Alia Kim Cameron, and their father Martin Cameron planting a tree in memory of Alexander and Alia Kim’s grandmother and Martin’s Mother Suzanne Cameron at the McAlpine Forever Forest on May 7. Lisa Henderson of Hillcrest Funeral Home handing out trees for planting at the McAlpine Forever Forest on Sunday, May 7. Mark Henderson of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Vankleek Hill demonstrating how to properly plant trees. Tree saplings ready to plant while families gathered at McAlpine Forever Forest on May 7. Laura Barton and her son Lukas Spuehler planted trees trees on May 7 in memory of Laura’s late father, and Lukas’ grandfather, Donnie Barton. Lukas Spuehler brought his own shovel to help plant trees in memory of his grandfather. Tree planting at McAlpine Forever Forest on Sunday, May 7.