Among the 20 teams which competed at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Bonspiel in Vankleek Hill on February 11, the winning team was, from left to right, Lead Sandra Robinson, Skip Kyla Burwash, Second Sandra Cummings, and Third/Vice Ashton MacDonald. Photo: James Morgan

The biggest event of the season at the Vankleek Hill Curling Club raised a record-breaking $28,850 for the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation.

The Heart Institute Bonspiel returned as a full event on Saturday, February 11 after being on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 bonspiel was the eighth time the event has been held.

Club President Don MacNaughton said it was great to have everyone together again.

“It’s just overwhelming,” he commented.

The institute’s [email protected] Program Ambassador Marion Martell said the funds raised at Vankleek Hill will contribute to the institute’s research efforts, development of less invasive heart surgery, and heart health programs for women.

“I want to thank this community for everything you do for the heart institute,” Martell said.

Out of the total raised at the bonspiel, $14,425 came from donations received from individuals, businesses, and team registration fees. People who weren’t curling dropped by the club throughout the day to make a donation and enjoy the smoked meat sandwiches club members were serving in the kitchen. Desjardins Securities, a longtime major sponsor of the bonspiel, contributed $1,000. The $14,425 was matched by an anonymous donor, bringing the total to $28,850.

“I’d like to thank everybody. We broke a record this year,” said Pitt Paquette, who co-organizes the bonspiel with Bruce MacNaughton.

Over eight years, the bonspiel in Vankleek Hill has raised $131,725 for the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation.

Competition during the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Bonspiel at the Vankleek Hill Curling Club on February 11. Photo: James Morgan As with most curling events, social time is almost as important as the game itself. Many people stopped by the Vankleek Hill Curling Club on February 11 just to make a donation and enjoy a smoked meat sandwich while the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Bonspiel was taking place. Photo: James Morgan Desjardins Securities is a long-time sponsor of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Bonspiel in Vankleek Hill. The firm contributed $1,000 on February 11. Photo: James Morgan