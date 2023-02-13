|To The Editor,
|All winter long a herd of turkeys have been invading my backyard to partake of the feeder scatterings
|left by the lesser birds. I call them a herd because they prefer to walk though snow rather than fly over
|it. When they do fly, gliding across barren fields from their roosting places, they come in formation
|like an air force squadron on a mission to a target.
|Lately, the Toms have been battling to see who gets to send out the Valentines, a sure sign of Spring.
|The object seems to be to clamp your beak onto the other guy’s neck and take him down.
|This is done with a great flutter of wings and fan display. Unfortunately, beauty is only feather deep:
|the Tom’s have faces only a Pilgrim could love. They obviously don’t take after their namesake.
|Another sign of an early Spring, our resident ground hog, Roadkill Reggie, didn’t see his shadow again
|this year. Mind you, he doesn’t have much of a shadow to see, but on the up side, he doesn’t run back
|to his burrow either. His predecessor, Mortality Moe got into a rough scrape with a snow plow, but Reggie has real staying power.
|And so, Happy Early Spring everyone!
|Tom Gonzalez
Vankleek Hill