The biggest bonspiel of the year at the Vankleek Hill Curling Club is back.

After being on hiatus since 2020, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Bonspiel will take place on February 11. The full day of curling raises funds for the heart institute foundation, which serves cardiac patients from across Eastern Ontario at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

No bonspiel was held in 2021, or 2022 due to COVID-19. However, a fundraiser was held at the club in 2022 which raised $8,450. In total, the Vankleek Hill Curling Club has raised more than $100,000 for the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation during the past eight years.

Anyone interested in participating in the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Bonspiel at the Vankleek Hill Curling Club on February 11 can call the club at 613-678-2009 or check the club’s website vankleekhillcurlingclub.ca .