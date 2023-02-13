The Nation Municipality has Family Day activities planned for Monday, February 20.

The indoor walking track is opening that day at the new Nation Sports Complex in Limoges.

From Monday, February 20 to Friday, February 24, use of the new track will be free for all residents of The Nation. Other activities will also be set up at the new complex on Limoges Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free skating, shinny hockey, and bowling will be offered at the St-Isidore Recreation Centre on Family Day.

Fees and turf

Effective Saturday, February 25, fees will apply for all users of the walking track at the Limoges complex. Flexible rates will be offered for one-time visits, monthly passes and yearly passes. Admission will be free for children under the age of 12 and special yearly passes will be available for adults aged 55 and greater. Higher rates will apply for non-residents of The Nation.

On January 30, The Nation council approved the walking track fees and a set of safety policies for the entire complex.

According to Mayor Francis Brière, they were developed by comparing to rates for similar facilities across the region.

“Our prices are quite modest, and I think quite reasonable,” Brière remarked.

Ward 1 Councillor Tim Stewart asked about the status of the artificial turf for the indoor soccer fields at the new complex in Limoges.

Chief Administrative Officer Josée Brizard told Stewart the installation of the new, permanent turf had been delayed for another one to two weeks.

In December 2022, council was told the artificial turf initially installed at the complex did not meet standards set by the installer and had to be remanufactured and replaced. As an interim measure, artificial turf was to be borrowed, at the cost of the installer, from a facility in Montréal and used temporarily in Limoges until the permanent replacement was available in January. The temporary turf was to ensure soccer leagues could begin using the new facility.

The budget for the new Nation Sports Complex in Limoges is $ $14,549,557.