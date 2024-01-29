Champlain Township reviewed community grant support at its January 16 committee of the whole meeting where council decided to contribute almost $50,000 to community organizations and events, with more than $6,000 of additional in-kind support.

The recommendations of the committee of the whole meeting were presented to council at its January 25 council meeting and were approved.

Community and Economic Development officer Shanna Steals presented a report to council which included the request of each organization, the support each organization received in 2023 and a recommendation of funding.

The committee of the whole made the following recommendations.

The Vankleek Hill Historical Society and Museum will receive $4,500 in 2024. Arbor Gallery will receive $3,500 in 2024. A staff recommendation of $7,500 to the L’Orignal Food Bank was accepted. The food bank serves about 10 households per week. The Higginson Tower is to receive a $1,500 donation and $1,500 in-kind for maintenance (grass-cutting at the tower site).

The L’Orignal Old Jail will receive $5,000 and $240 in in-kind value (the same amount as 2023).

The Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail is to receive $950.

Patrimoine Heritage Longueuil-L’Orignal will receive $4,000 ($1,000 for craft tables) and $240 in in-kind services.

Ski-Vent-Clic will receive $4,000 in 2024, the same amount it received in 2023. The group maintains 15 kilometres of cross-country ski trails surrounding Vankleek Hill.

The Vankleek Hill Business and Merchant Association will receive $3,000 in 2024.

The Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society will receive a $2,000 grant and $5,000 worth of in-kind services. The Agricultural Society will also receive $2,000 worth of in-kind services for the Truck Pull & Show ‘n’ Shine which takes place in June at the fairgrounds. The municipal support includes firefighters for the first aid station and personnel with a water truck.

The Vankleek Hill Fiddle & Dance Competition will receive a $500 grant for this one-day event, which takes place in April at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute.

La Baie Run will take place on July 13, 2024 in L’Orignal. Organizers requested $5,000 and $1050 in in-kind donations and staff recommended $2,000 and $1,050 in in-kind donations. Councillor Paul Burroughs suggested that the full $5,000 be given to the event, saying it was for a good cause and that it was the only event happening in L’Orignal.

Councillor Gerry Miner pointed out that if the extra funds were given to the event, it was likely the donation to the hospital would be that much larger. He pointed out that giving funds to fundraising events like this meant there was no credit to the township for its donation.

Councillor Paul Emile Duval supported Burroughs’ suggestion to give the full $5,000 to La Baie Run.

Champlain Township Mayor Normand Riopel said he understood Miner’s point, saying that in a way, it was like giving with the right hand and then the left hand giving it away.

The committee of the whole ultimately approved the $5,000 amount.

Next up ws the Slo-Pitch tournament & Minds in Motion event taking place June 30 at Mill Street Park in Vankleek Hill. The committee of the whole supported the staff recommendation of $500 in-kind support for the event and a $500 grant to purchase exercise equipment, healthy food/snacks and rental of ball diamond for the tournament, which raises funds for the Alzheimer Society.

Beau’s 5K for Ovarian Cancer received no funding from Champlain Township in 2023, but requested $1,250 for 2024, along with $500 of in-kind support.

Duval voiced support for this event also, going against the staff recommendation of $500 of in-kind support and increasing the donation to a $1,000 grant for the event, along with $500 of in-kind support. It is the 10th anniversary of this event, which raises funds for Ovarian Cancer Canada.

Excellent Events is to receive $4,500 as a donation and $2,240 of in-kind support for 2024 for two events: the Vankleek Hill May Show Festival and the Festival of Flavours.

Duval ended the discussion by asking if the township had a banner which could be placed at the events it supports.

Champlain Recreation Director of Parks and Recreation Sydney Collard told council that new banners with the township’s new logo were being made and added that the township has flags that it installs at the community events it supports.

Champlain Township CAO Kevin Tessier pointed out that overall, the combined donations and in-kind support added up to 27 per cent more in 2024 than in 2023.

Riopel expressed his thanks to all of the volunteers working for their communities, adding that Champlain Township wants to support their efforts.