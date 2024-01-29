Two days after a third-place finish, alpine skier Valérie Grenier was injured while competing in Italy on Sunday, January 28.

According to Alpine Canada, Grenier, who grew up in the St-Isidore area, was injured during Sunday’s FIS Ski World Cup women’s super-G at Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy.

Grenier was assisted off the mountain by ski patrol and was diagnosed with a shoulder injury that will likely require surgery. More information will be known after further assessment in Innsbruck, Austria, over the coming days.

On Friday, January 26, Grenier raced her first World Cup downhill in five years and made it on the podium with a third-place finish at Cortina d’Ampezzo. The win was Grenier’s career best result in the downhill, and her fourth World Cup podium with all of them coming in the last 12 months.

Grenier had last raced in a World Cup downhill in Cortina in January 2019, and then a month later, while training downhill at the 2019 World Championships, she suffered a leg injury. Since returning from injury Grenier’s focus had been on giant slalom, where she currently sits fifth in the World Cup standings, and super-G. With Friday’s result Grenier moved up into ninth place in the overall World Cup standings.

