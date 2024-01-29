The Argenteuil Hospital Foundation nis holding a fundraising dinner at the Bouillon16 restaurant in Lachute on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 5:30 pm.

A six-course dinner created by the chef Sylvain Leseize and inspired by different community personalities will be served in a festive atmosphere.

A silent auction will be held on-site throughout the evening. If you would like to offer a prize for the silent auction or are interested in being a sponsor for the event, call 450-562-3761, extension 72100.

Tickets are on sale at www.fhargenteuil.com for $155 per person (not including alcoholic beverages and tips). A tax receipt of $60 is available on demand.