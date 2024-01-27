United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council will take another look at a request for multi-year funding from the Conseil des Arts Prescott-Russell Arts Council (CAPRAC).

At the UCPR council meeting on Wednesday, January 24, the mayors defeated a motion to extend three years of funding to CAPRAC. The UCPR is already providing the organization with $169,000 in 2024 and that funding was already included in this year’s UCPR budget. However, in August 2023, CAPRAC had also requested $169,000 each for 2025 and 2026, with an additional three per cent added each of those years.

Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth said he opposes the additional three per cent.

Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie agreed. She said there needs to be a strategy and coherent policy for funding organizations.

The motion to provide $169,000 plus an additional three per cent to CAPRAC in 2025 was defeated. Further funding for the arts organization will be considered during the development of the 2025 UCPR budget.

