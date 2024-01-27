The Centre d’art d’Argenteuil in Lachute presents, for a second consecutive year, the Assemblage/24 exhibition from February 10 to March 17.

This exhibition brings together painters and sculptors from across the Laurentides region. Assemblage/24 aims to be an annual event for art lovers.

The Centre d’art d’Argenteuil Art promotes local artists and emphasises bringing artists and the public together.

Applications wanted for 2025

In preparation for the 2025 Assemblage/24 exhibition, the Centre d’art d’Argenteuil is calling for applications. Interested artists are invited to submit their proposals before May 1, 2024. This initiative aims to continue to enrich and diversify programming of the centre by highlighting emerging and established talent.

To apply, contact the Centre d’art d’Argenteuil at [email protected] or call 450-562-9090. The centre is located at 585 rue Principale in Lachute and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

