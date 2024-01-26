Russell Township has joined with the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SDG) in a campaign to attract more medical professionals to the region.

The Great River Docs campaign—which references the St. Lawrence River as the great river draws on SDG’s “Date My County” campaign which aimed to attract new residents to the region. The new campaign intends to showcase the many healthcare positions that are available in the region and to match medical institutions with potential candidates.

As an incentive to help attract physicians, physician assistants, nurses and nurse practitioners to the region, SDG Counties is offering five, $5,000 cash incentives to eligible applicants who sign employment contracts within the region. The funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants. Half of the funds will be distributed to the eligible applicants upon signing of a contract within SDG Counties. The remaining funds will be dispersed after six months of employment. All applicants are required to fill out the application form, which is available at www.greatriverdocs.ca.

SDG Counties invited the Township of Russell to participate in the Great River Docs campaign. In addition to the five, $5,000 recruitment grants being offered by SDG, the Township of Russell is offering an additional $5,000 grant to a doctor who commits to working in that municipality.

“By offering a $5,000 grant to a doctor who commits to serving in Russell, we are not only investing in the health of our residents but also in the prosperity of our local healthcare system. This program symbolizes our ongoing efforts to make Russell Township a welcoming and supportive place for medical professionals and patients alike,” said Township of Russell Mayor Pierre Leroux.

The application process includes proof of employment in SDG Counties or Russell Township starting Jan. 24, 2024 or later. Candidates currently working in Russell Township are ineligible to apply.

“We launched this contest in an effort to attract more healthcare workers to our region. Regional health statistics show that we currently have more than 15,000 residents in our area who don’t currently have a primary care provider. This contest is part of an effort to address that shortage of healthcare providers,” said SDG Counties Manager of Economic Development, Tara Kirkpatrick.

SDG Counties is located within the territory of the Great River Ontario Health Team (GR-OHT) and is part of a collective of health and social services providers who plan and work together, as one coordinated team, to provide integrated services and supports to meet the health needs of people who seek care in the City of Cornwall, SDG Counties, Akwesasne and parts of rural southeast Ottawa and Russell Township.

For more information on this campaign, visit www.russell.ca/Healthcare and www.greatriverdocs.ca, or contact the Russell Township Economic Development at [email protected].

