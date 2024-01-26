Plans by the Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) d’Argenteuil to purchase a building in Grenville mean a local community health centre will have a new home.

On Thursday, January 25, MRC d’Argenteuil council adopted a regulation to spend $1,550,000 for the purchase of 240 rue Principale in Grenville to be the new location of the Centre local de services communautaires (CLSC). The building was formerly home to a branch of the Banque Laurentienne. CLSC’s provide frontline common health and social services, as well as preventive, curative, rehabilitative and/or reintegration services and carry out public health activities. The current CLSC in Grenville is in a small plaza on Rue Maple/Route 344.

When purchased, the MRC d’Argenteuil will oversee the work necessary to transform the former bank building into the CLSC. Director-General Éric Pelletier explained that while the MRC will own the building, it will lease it to the Centre intégré de sante et de services sociaux (CISSS) des Laurentides, the regional health authority responsible for the provision of CLSC services.

Pelletier said the Grenville CLSC is a crucial service because it serves the residents of the western part of the MRC d’Argenteuil.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.