A Casselman resident is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious vehicle collision on Highway 138 in North Stormont.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 138 in the North Stormont. A passenger in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old male passenger from Casselman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP continues to investigate the collision, with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Collision Reconstructionist.  

