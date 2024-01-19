Residential property owners in the village of Grenville can expect to pay an average of $99 more on their municipal property tax bill in 2024.

The tax increase is part of the $3,184,548 village budget for 2024, which is $305,774 more than the 2023 budget.

When increases in the base residential tax rate and increased costs of other services are combined, the total residential tax rate per $100 or valuation in Grenville in 2024 is $1.1169 per $100 of valuation.

In 2023, the base residential tax rate in Grenville was 0.77 cents per $100 of valuation. In 2024, the base rate is 0.79 cents per $100 of valuation. That 2.6 per cent tax rate increase accompanies a 1.31 per cent increase in the overall assessment value of all property in Grenville.

The amount the village of Grenville is paying to the Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) d’Argenteuil in 2024 is $22,114 or 10.38 per cent more than it was in 2023. According to a press release issued by the village, the main reason the MRC contribution has increased is because the village has required more of the evaluation services the MRC provides.

Policing costs in Grenville have increased by 5.21 per cent in 2024. In 2023, the village paid $127,739 for service from the Sûreté du Québec, and in 2024, it is paying $134,400.

There are no changes to water and wastewater rates for Grenville property owners in 2024, and rates for garbage, recycling, and compost collection are also remaining at 2023 levels.

The municipality has purchased new respiratory devices for firefighters. The cost is being amortized over 10 years at the rate of $26,000 per year and represents 0.0149 cents of every $100 of valuation.

