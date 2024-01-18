The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating multiple motor vehicle thefts as well as break-ins that occurred within the last couple of months, and are advising the members of the public in the Embrun, Limoges, Casselman and Rockland areas about suspicious activity occurring around the communities.
Most of these incidents happen overnight and are being reported the following day, when the suspects are already gone. Unknown individuals targeting high end SUV’s, as well as local businesses, gain entrance through various methods and leave the area immediately after committing thefts.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) makes the following recommendations that can reduce the risk of having your vehicle stolen:
- Park in a locked garage whenever possible
- Keep your doors locked and your windows up
- Don’t park your vehicle in isolated areas
- Place valuables in the trunk, out of sight
- Use the emergency brake
- Maintain control of your keys at all times
- Don’t hide a spare key inside your vehicle
- While you’re at home, keep your keys out of sight, not near the door or hanging on a hook near the door
- Never leave your vehicle unattended and running, even for short period of times
- If you must warm up your vehicle, remain inside or lock it and keep a spare key with you
- Invest in a anti-theft device like ignition or fuel kill switches, car alarms or tracking devices
- Do not leave your insurance, registration documents or driver’s license in your vehicle
Furthermore, the OPP makes the following recommendations that can reduce the risk of having your residence broken into:
- Look all the windows and doors – even when you are at home
- Keep all your valuables away from the door
- Close your blinds to prevent anyone from looking inside your residence
- Consider installing motion-activated or timed lights and/or video surveillance system
- Consider installing an alarm system
- Have secure and lockable basement windows
- Always lock the main door between your garage and the residence
The OPP also makes the following recommendations that can reduce the risk of having your business broken into:
- Ensure all door are locked and the alarm is set when the last employee leaves
- Consider bars or shutters for windows and doors
- Update your key holder information every month and ensure they are willing to answer the phone throughout the night as needed
- Consider AirTags or other GPS trackers for valuables and safes
- Consider installing good quality CCTV
- Record serial numbers of electronic items and photograph all valuables
Anyone observing or aware of any suspicious activity is being asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.