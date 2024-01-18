The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating multiple motor vehicle thefts as well as break-ins that occurred within the last couple of months, and are advising the members of the public in the Embrun, Limoges, Casselman and Rockland areas about suspicious activity occurring around the communities.

Most of these incidents happen overnight and are being reported the following day, when the suspects are already gone. Unknown individuals targeting high end SUV’s, as well as local businesses, gain entrance through various methods and leave the area immediately after committing thefts.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) makes the following recommendations that can reduce the risk of having your vehicle stolen:

Park in a locked garage whenever possible

Keep your doors locked and your windows up

Don’t park your vehicle in isolated areas

Place valuables in the trunk, out of sight

Use the emergency brake

Maintain control of your keys at all times

Don’t hide a spare key inside your vehicle

While you’re at home, keep your keys out of sight, not near the door or hanging on a hook near the door

Never leave your vehicle unattended and running, even for short period of times

If you must warm up your vehicle, remain inside or lock it and keep a spare key with you

Invest in a anti-theft device like ignition or fuel kill switches, car alarms or tracking devices

Do not leave your insurance, registration documents or driver’s license in your vehicle

Furthermore, the OPP makes the following recommendations that can reduce the risk of having your residence broken into:

Look all the windows and doors – even when you are at home

Keep all your valuables away from the door

Close your blinds to prevent anyone from looking inside your residence

Consider installing motion-activated or timed lights and/or video surveillance system

Consider installing an alarm system

Have secure and lockable basement windows

Always lock the main door between your garage and the residence

The OPP also makes the following recommendations that can reduce the risk of having your business broken into:

Ensure all door are locked and the alarm is set when the last employee leaves

Consider bars or shutters for windows and doors

Update your key holder information every month and ensure they are willing to answer the phone throughout the night as needed

Consider AirTags or other GPS trackers for valuables and safes

Consider installing good quality CCTV

Record serial numbers of electronic items and photograph all valuables

Anyone observing or aware of any suspicious activity is being asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

