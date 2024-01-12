Once restoration work is complete, the Musée régional d’Argenteuil Regional Museum should be in its new home by summer, 2024.

Since November 2023, a $273,000 project has been taking place to restore the interior of the historic former Christ Church in Sainte-André-d’Argenteuil. The work has been made possible through financial support from the Government of Quebec religious heritage program, the Caisse Desjardins d’Argenteuil, the MRC d’Argenteuil and Tourisme Laurentides. The municipality of Saint-André-d’Argenteuil is overseeing the restoration work.

Following severe flooding along the Ottawa River in April and May of 2019, the museum, which had been housed since 1938 in the historic Caserne-de-Carillon Barracks, had to leave the that building. Since then, the museum began seeking a new location that would be suitable for at least 10 years. In 2020, the municipality of Saint André d’Argenteuil took ownership of the former church and offered the museum the opportunity to use the space. The church was declared a historic site by the Québec government in 1985.

The work currently being done includes the restoration of plaster, floors, painting, and interior redevelopment work, while respecting the heritage character of the church. In February, museum development work will begin under the direction of museum staff. The museum collection has been stored in other areas since having to vacate the barracks.

“The Musée régional d’Argenteuil is grateful for the generous offer from the municipality of Saint-André-d’Argenteuil to invest in the former Anglican Christ Church. We will finally have a venue in this magnificent church, so important in the history of Argenteuil. We look forward to welcoming the population of Argenteuil and reconnecting with them. We miss our visitors very much. We are therefore expecting them from the summer of 2024,” said Musée régional d’Argenteuil President Luc Lépine. The museum is also celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2024.

Renovation work inside the former Christ Church in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil. Submitted photo

