After a tax levy increase of just 3.5 per cent in 2023, municipal taxpayers in East Hawkesbury will pay five per cent more in municipal property taxes in 2024.

The final 2024 township budget projects $2,637,094 in tax revenue this year. The 2023 budget projected $2,481,333 in tax revenue, which was $155,761 less.

The total value of East Hawkesbury’s 2024 budget is $5,359,446, an increase of $215,421 from 2023.

Other revenue for East Hawkesbury in 2024 will include $313,700 in Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) funding from the provincial government. Revenue from garbage collection will be unchanged from 2023 at $220,220, which equals $180 per property. The garbage collection fees are added to property tax bills in East Hawkesbury. A combined $139,852 will be collected from residents of Chute-à-Blondeau, St-Eugène, and Sainte-Anne-de Prescott for sewage treatment.

East Hawkesbury council approved the draft budget on December 11, 2023. The budget and tax rates for 2024 have not yet been adopted as a bylaw. Therefore, the exact impact the five per cent levy increase will have on a residential house of average value have not yet been determined. The Review inquired with Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Luc Lalonde about the exact amount taxes could increase on a home of average value, but no response was received by the time of publication. Kirby did not want to speculate on the exact additional amount residents could be paying, but he did not doubt they will be seeing more expensive tax bills this year.

“It’s going to affect the residents, that’s for sure. It’s going to affect everybody,” Kirby said.

“I’m not happy about it, it’s just the way things are I guess,” he added.

Kirby said East Hawkesbury is facing a challenge increasing its tax revenue because most of the municipality is agricultural and residential, with very little commercial and industrial property.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.