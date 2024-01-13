Canada Post confirms it was short-staffed in Hawkesbury during the 2023 holiday season.

Residents were indicating on social media that there were delays in receiving mail, including their copies of The Review.

Canada Post spokesperson Janick Cormier said there was a staff shortage at the Hawkesbury post office prior to the holidays because some employees had taken time off as they are permitted to do under their collective agreement. As a result, temporary, replacement employees were brought in to minimize the impact upon service during the holiday season. Cormier said there is currently no shortage of employees at Canada Post in Hawkesbury.

Residents also observed on social media that mail and other packages were sometimes being delivered by Canada Post on evenings and weekends during the holiday season. Cormier said that during the busy peak season, Canada Post policy allows for deliveries on evenings and weekends on a case-by-case basis dependent on volume to ensure people get their gifts before Christmas.

