Skier Valérie Grenier is now a back-to-back World Cup champion.

On Saturday January 6, Grenier, originally from St-Isidore, stood on top of the podium at the FIS Ski World Cup women’s giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia for her second career World Cup win. Grenier raced to her first World Cup win last season in Kranjska Gora and she has now placed in the top 10 in all six-giant slalom (GS) races this season. The win bumps Grenier up to fourth in this season’s overall GS standings.

“I’m so extremely happy and proud, I don’t really have words,” said a thrilled Grenier.

“I’ve been close to the podium so many times this season it feels great to stand on it today. Coming off last season’s win here I felt a little more pressure this morning. I had a big mistake in the first run, and I was very determined in the second run to really go for it so it’s very rewarding to get the win,” she remarked.

“You’re always hoping for a podium and it’s just the best feeling ever when you win. It’s very similar to last season, standing on the podium with “Oh Canada” playing and seeing my teammates celebrating with me,” added Grenier.

Britt Richardson of Canmore, Alberta finished 19th for her fourth top 25 this season. Cassidy Gray of Panorama, British Columbia advanced to the second run but slid out and didn’t finish, while Sarah Bennett of Stoneham, Québec was 49th after the first run and didn’t advance to the second run.

