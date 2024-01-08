Last time, we explored our patrons’ top picks, the books our community could not put down in 2023. It’s now the librarians’ turn to share their standout reads of the year. Some of us were impressed with the latest new releases while others found gems in their extensive backlog. What they all have in common is they can be found here at the Champlain Library or on the Libby app that comes free with your membership. We hope you’ll find something to get your 2024 reading journey started on the right foot.
Cynthia
The House is on Fire, Rachel Beanland
Horse, Geraldine Brooks
The House of Eve, Sadeqa Johnson
Karin
Ma vie est un post-it, Marie-Andrée Rompré
Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come: One Introvert’s Year of Saying Yes, Jessica Pan
The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Alicia
How Your Story Sets You Free, Heather Box
The Gifts, Liz Hyder
The Perfumist of Paris, Alka Joshi
Mike
Unstoppable Us: How Humans Took Over the World, Yuval Noah Harari
All Systems Red, Martha Wells
The Rise and Reign of the Mammals, Stephen Brusatte
Alba
Where the Forest Meets the Stars, Glendy Vanderah
Happy Place, Emily Henry
Kukum, Michel Jean