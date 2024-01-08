Last time, we explored our patrons’ top picks, the books our community could not put down in 2023. It’s now the librarians’ turn to share their standout reads of the year. Some of us were impressed with the latest new releases while others found gems in their extensive backlog. What they all have in common is they can be found here at the Champlain Library or on the Libby app that comes free with your membership. We hope you’ll find something to get your 2024 reading journey started on the right foot.

Cynthia

The House is on Fire, Rachel Beanland

Horse, Geraldine Brooks

The House of Eve, Sadeqa Johnson

Karin

Ma vie est un post-it, Marie-Andrée Rompré

Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come: One Introvert’s Year of Saying Yes, Jessica Pan

The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Alicia

How Your Story Sets You Free, Heather Box

The Gifts, Liz Hyder

The Perfumist of Paris, Alka Joshi

Mike

Unstoppable Us: How Humans Took Over the World, Yuval Noah Harari

All Systems Red, Martha Wells

The Rise and Reign of the Mammals, Stephen Brusatte

Alba

Where the Forest Meets the Stars, Glendy Vanderah

Happy Place, Emily Henry

Kukum, Michel Jean