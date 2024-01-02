An Embrun resident is facing a series of charges following an arrest in connection with two break and enter incidents.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023 members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a break and enter at a local business on Notre Dame Street in Embrun. Shortly after, officers responded to a second break and enter at a residence located on Hybrid Street in Embrun.

A search warrant was later executed by the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) at a residence where items from the break and enters were recovered.

As a result, a 40-year-old, from Embrun was charged with:

Break and Enter – 2 counts

Theft Under $5,000 – 2 counts

Mischief Under $5,000 – 2 counts

Trespassing at Night – 1 count

The accused was held for bail. OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) also assisted with the response by police.

