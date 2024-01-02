On January 5th “National Bird Day” Urban Nature Stores is giving 10% of their sales of bird seed to Ontario Wildlife Rescue Centers. They are the first retailer in Ontario to offer such a sponsorship.

Urban Nature Stores is supporting Wildlife Rescue Centers in Ontario with the Seeds of Kindness campaign. Wildlife Rescue Centers take in injured and orphaned wild animals, rehabilitate and release them back into the wild. Most Centers are run by volunteers and get no support from any level of government. They are completely dependent on the public for support.

Urban Nature Store is a haven for bird enthusiasts and nature lovers, where birdwatching dreams take flight. The proudly Canadian-owned retailer has 8 retail store locations, stretching from St. Catharines to Kingston and through the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). They proudly serve their Canadian customers nationwide through their online store, www.UrbanNatureStore.ca They take pride in offering a diverse selection of high-quality bird feed, feeders, premium binoculars, and a collection of nature-inspired gifts.

“Urban Nature Store is proud to support the Seeds of Kindness program to support Wildlife Rescue Centers throughout Ontario. The work being done by wildlife rescue organizations is meaningful and lifesaving to birds and wildlife in need of recovery and support.” Paul Oliver, Founder Urban Nature Store.

“The Seeds of Kindness program is our way of saying “Thank You” to the hundreds of volunteers who work tirelessly, every day, to help injured birds and wildlife. In addition to donating the proceeds of bird seed sales on Bird Day, Urban Nature Store will be working to increase the awareness of the vital work being done by Wildlife Rescue Centers throughout the province.”

Ontario Wildlife Rescue (OWR) works with over 50 Wildlife Rescue Centers (Wildlife Rehabbers) across the province. Ontario Wildlife Rescue connects the public with wildlife rescue centers (www.ontariowildliferescue.ca). OWR also helps find resources (food, medical supplies and veterinarians) for Wildlife Centers across Ontario. Ontario Wildlife Rescue is a Federally incorporated non-profit charity (license 8155291-2RR0001).