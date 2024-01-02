If you want to begin a cross-country journey in Prescott-Russell, it’s as simple as starting to walk or pedal a bicycle.

The 72 kilometre Prescott and Russell Recreational Trail, which spans the United Counties of Prescott and Russell from the boundary with Ottawa in the west and ends near St-Eugène in the east, is now part of the 28,000 kilometre Trans-Canada Trail. The trail is not a single path, but instead a series of connected paths across Canada which form the longest network of multi-use recreational trails in the world.

More than 55,000 people visited the Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail in 2023.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.