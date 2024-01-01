On December 31 2023, Kévin Maurice concluded his second annual toy drive.

Maurice, who is also Mayor of Brownsburg-Chatham and owner of Les Gestions Familiales Maurice, began La tournée des jouets de la Famille Maurice (the Maurice family toy tournament) where as many toys as possible are gathered from local businesses and contribute them to local organizations which then distribute them to children in need.

During a 31-day period, Maurice collected thousands of toys and games from 31 different local businesses and organizations across Argenteuil.

When Maurice began the drive in 2023, he emphasized it is strictly about helping others and to also teach his own children about helping their community.

Kévin Maurice, front left, with Brownsburg-Chatham municipal staff and toys they contributed to the drive. Facebook photo

