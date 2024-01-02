Most property owners across Québec and Ontario are facing increases in property taxes in 2024, but not in Brownsburg-Chatham. According to the 2024 municipal budget approved by council on December 12, 2023, the residential tax rate in Brownsburg-Chatham is decreasing, but residential tax bills for properties served by municipal infrastructure are still increasing by 5.25 per cent due to increases in the costs of some other services.

Residential water rates are increasing in 2024 to $222 per household from $217.50 per household in 2023. Garbage collection rates are increasing from $128.75 per household in 2023 to $150 per household in 2024. The selective collection fee was $20.50 in 2023 but has increased to $25 for 2024.

Some rates property owners in Brownsburg-Chatham pay as part of their property tax bill are decreasing in 2024. The rate for residential swimming pools is decreasing from $56.50 to $55 per property, and sewer rates for Brownsburg residents are now $232 per residential household instead of $233.50 per residential household in 2023. The Écocentre rate was $25 per residential household in 2023. In 2024, it is $15 per household.

The residential tax rate is decreasing from the 2023 $0.6962 cents per $100 of property assessment to $0.4841 cents per $100 of property assessment in 2024, which is a decrease of 30 per cent.

Tax rates are also decreasing for other property categories in Brownsburg-Chatham in 2024. The agricultural rate is decreasing by 23 per cent, and the multi-residential rate for buildings with six or more dwelling units is also decreasing by 23 per cent. A decrease of 14 per cent is being made to the commercial tax rate, and to the industrial tax rate. Tax rates for vacant land, both serviced and unserviced, are each decreasing by 30 per cent in 2024.

“The reduction in the tax rate and the increase in property values represent important steps for our town. This demonstrates our commitment to creating a favorable environment for our residents and to ensure responsible financial management,” remarked Mayor Kévin Maurice.

The total municipal operating budget for 2024 is $18,630,500, which contains increased expenses totaling $2,387,700 or 14.7 per cent from 2023. The budget does include a one per cent reduction in the cost of goods and services contracted by the municipality to external suppliers. The budget was extensively revised by the administrative team and council members in order to minimize the tax burden on citizens, without reducing services.

Increase in property values

According to the new 2024-2025-2026 tax roll of property values in Brownsburg-Chatham, there has been a 53 per cent increase in property values during the past three years. This increase reflects growing residential and economic development in Brownsburg-Chatham. The municipality claims public investments, quality of life and infrastructure have contributed to the increase in valuation, leading to greater confidence in local real estate.

The average value of a single-family house in Brownsburg-Chatham is now $329,060. Three years ago, it was $205,986. The town reports 113 new homes have been built in Brownsburg-Chatham during the past three years.

Capital investment

Brownsburg-Chatham will spend $18 645 522 on capital investment projects in 2024. Out of that amount, $9 946 507 will come from municipal funds, and the remainder will be covered by grants from other levels of government and by development promoters.

Capital projects planned for 2024 in Brownsburg-Chatham include paving, installing lighting, and constructing ditches in the Domaine Cadieux neighbourhood. The Montée Clark bridge will be reconstructed, and complete reconstruction and new pavement will be done on Chemin de la Carrière. A new fire station will be built in Brownsburg, upgrades will be made to Aréna Gilles-Lupien, and a new fire pumper will be purchased.

