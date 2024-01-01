Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria now has a portable ultrasound machine for the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The acquisition of the $75,863.14 machine was made possible through the generous donations from the local community to the Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation.

This advanced medical technology will play a crucial role in improving diagnostic accuracy and expediting patient care in critical situations.

The portable ultrasound machine is a versatile and powerful tool that enables healthcare professionals to bring the diagnostic capabilities directly to the patient’s bedside, resulting in faster and more efficient care delivery.

“We are grateful for the continuous support from our community and the foundation who have made this possible. The acquisition of this portable ultrasound machine allows our team the ability to continue delivering exceptional emergency care,” said Glengarry Memorial Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Alldred-Hughes.

“The generosity of our donors directly contributes to the well-being of our community members by providing our healthcare professionals with the tools they need to make swift and informed decisions,” said foundation chair Pierre Vaillancourt.

The hospital foundation played a pivotal role in securing the necessary funds for adding the portable ultrasound machine to the Emergency Department.