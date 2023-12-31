Too much holiday celebrating was not the reason some people in Eastern Ontario and Western Québec felt like they were on unstable ground early in the morning on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

According to the National Research Council (NRC), a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:49:49 a.m., 42 kilometres north-northeast of Buckingham in the Réserve faunique Papineau-Labelle wildlife reserve.

An NRC map indicates weak to light intensity of the earthquake was felt in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Clarence-Rockland.

The depth of the earthquake is estimated at 18 kilometres.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.