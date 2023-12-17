Spend Boxing Day outdoors in nature!

On Tuesday, December 26, the the Alfred–Montebello area Christmas bird count is taking place. Join members of the Vankleek Hill and District Nature Society, the Club de miroise de l’Est ontarien, and the Club des ornithologues de l’Outaouais for the bird count, which is taking place on both sides of the Ottawa river. The territory covered by the Christmas Bird Count includes Alfred, Lefaivre, Plantagenet, Treadwell and Curran in Ontario. The communities in Québec include Fassett, Montebello, Papineauville and Plaisance.

Participants are welcome to explore in the fieldand/or count the birds at feeders near their homes. Pre-registration (no fees) is required as soon as possible with your guide by contacting: Christine Trudeau-Brunet at [email protected] .

