A major expansion of the Alexandria Skate Park is complete and open for skateboarders.

According to the Township of North Glengarry, the job was finished in early November, 2023.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) provided a $275,000 grant towards the $375,000 project.

The former skate park provided a one-at-a-time user experience, and the expansion allows for simultaneous use with segregated starting and resting locations. The course is designed with inclusive accessible diverse obstacles at today’s standards of skateboarding, which will encourage the continued growth of the sport for all ages, genders and abilities. The skate park encourages more people to be active, opens new career opportunities and creates lifelong connections. Schools have included skateboarding in their sports curriculum.

The support throughout the municipality is evident as the organizing committee is in its final phase to complete the $100,000-fundraising effort. The group has received donations from individuals, foundations, and businesses across the community. A GoFundMe page has been created to accept donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/alexandria-skatepark-expansion or cheques can be forwarded directly to the Township of North Glengarry indicating that the donation is for the Alexandria Skate Park.

“We are pleased that the government recognized the importance of providing support for all types of recreational facilities in the Township of North Glengarry”, said Mayor Jamie MacDonald. “This expanded skate park offers an outstanding recreational opportunity to residents and visitors to our community.

The Alexandria Skate Park is located at Island Park.

Yes, I want it! Sign me up for The Review free newsletter! Sign me up for The Review weekly “Sip and Scan” newsletter! Local news in Just 2 Minutes.



Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.