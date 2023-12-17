Winter weather is off to a slow and intermittent start this year, but the outdoors is always there with activities to enjoy, no matter the weather. Enjoy a walk in the woods, and for when the snow and ice does arrive, there are lots of opportunities to enjoy trails specially maintained for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and outdoor ice for skating. Getting outdoors is a great way to keep a family busy while children are on holidays from school.

Prescott and Russell

Ski Vent-Clic maintains 18 kilometres of groomed cross-country ski trails around the town of Vankleek Hill. The trails are open to members and to day users. For more information, including maps, fees, and access points, go to https://skivankleekhill.ca/

Voyageur Provincial Park offers 10 kilometres of groomed cross-country ski trails. Visitors may also explore the park by snowshoe but are not permitted on the ski trails. The park entrance is located on Front Road (County Road 4) near Exit 5 on Highway 417 in East Hawkesbury Township. Provincial Park day use fees apply. For updates on snow conditions, go to https://www.ontarioparks.com/snowreport/detail/voyageur .

In Hawkesbury, a path for skating only is available at Larocque Park, located at 470 Abbott Street.

In Alfred and Plantagenet, a skating path is maintained at Larocque Park in Alfred, weather permitting. An outdoor rink is also located near the park entrance. The trails at Larocque Park are available for walking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

Owned and maintained by the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, the Larose Forest in Clarence-Rockland and La Nation offers more than 60 kilometres of walking, hiking, groomed cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat bike trails in the Bourget and Limoges sectors. For information on trail conditions, maps, and parking, go to https://en.prescott-russell.on.ca/cms/One.aspx?portalId=2375205&pageId=2769547 .

North Glengarry

The Friends of Glengarry Trails Association (FGTA) maintains 15 kilometres of multi-use trails in and around Alexandria. The Red Trail is three kilometres one-way and goes from Island Park to the hospital. The Green Trail is five kilometres, one-way and goes from a junction with the Red Trail to behind the Bonnie Glen Pavillion on County Road 43. The Orange Trail is a three-kilometre loop near Loch Garry and begins at a parking lot on Lakeshore Road. The two-kilometre loop Purple Trail starts at the Lakeshore Road Boat Launch. For information on trail conditions and maps, go to https://glengarrytrails.com/ .

Skating is also possible on the Mill Pond at Island Park in Alexandria when conditions permit.

Argenteuil

The city of Lachute, in cooperation with Le Club de Golf de Lachute, maintains the Sentiers du golf trails for walking through wooded and open areas. The trail offers stops along the way for exercise and fitness. Parking is at the golf club, located at 355 avenue Bethany. The trails are open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Brownsburg-Chatham, the town offers 13 kilometres of groomed cross-country ski trails and snowshoeing at Centre de ski de fond La Randonnée on the grounds of Golf l’Oasis. The trails are free for residents of Brownsburg-Chatham, but fees apply for non-residents. Ski and snowshoe rentals are also available. Trails are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday to Sunday. Golf l’Oasis is located at 424 Route du Nord (Route 327). For maps and rental information, go to https://www.brownsburgchatham.ca/services-municipaux/loisirs-et-culture/centre-de-ski-de-fond-la-randonnee/ .

A scenic skating path along campground roads is located at the Brownsburg-Chatham municipal campground and marina, located on Route 344 in Cushing.

Parc Lac Beattie in Gore offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, and hiking on its trails. Access to the park is from chemin Beattie off Route 329. Park use is free for residents of Gore, and reduced admission rates available to residents of the MRC d’Argenteuil, and residents of other regions pay full admission rates. For map and rate information, go to https://www.cantondegore.qc.ca/en/discover-gore/lake-beattie-park .

The Sentiers de Gore, accessible from the municipal park on chemin Cambria and Parc Dénommé on chemin Densa, offers hiking and snowshoeing.

Groomed cross country ski trails, along with walking and snowshoe paths are offered at Boisé Von Allmen in Saint-André-d ‘Argenteuil. The main parking area is located on Route 344 near Parc Carillon.

In Grenville, there is a skating path next to the outdoor rink at Parc Normand-Woodbury. Parking is available on rue Tri-Jean. The walking path between the Grenville Canal and the Ottawa River is also accessible to the public year-round. Parking is located at the east end of Rue du Canal Sud.

Yes, I want it! Sign me up for The Review free newsletter! Sign me up for The Review weekly “Sip and Scan” newsletter! Local news in Just 2 Minutes.



Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.