The Township of Alfred and Plantagenet continues to make plans for a new fire hall in the village of Alfred.

The existing fire hall is 40 years old, has structural problems, and water has damaged part of the building.

At the November 21 Committee of the Whole meeting, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Michel Potvin updated council on the process. A previous update had been presented on October 17. At that meeting, council decided it wanted to see a basic sketch drawing of the possible layout of the new station so it could better understand the scale of the project.

In the 2023 municipal budget, $50,000 had been allocated to start the project. Minor expenses have so far been incurred and the remaining balance will be put in reserve for 2024. The administration is also requesting an additional $100,000 in the 2024 budget to proceed with the design and architectural and engineering plans, and for $230,000 to purchase land for the new facility.

A preliminary drawing of a possible floor plan for a new fire hall has been developed. It includes three drive-through bays for fire trucks, a meeting room, and a bay for an ambulance vehicle.

Township staff have met with UCPR Director of Emergency Services Marc-Andre Periard to discuss that department’s needs. The UCPR is interested in a 20 or 25-year long-term rental agreement with the township for about 1,500 square feet for ambulance parking and staff space for paramedics. The total area of the building in the preliminary drawing is about 8,000 square feet, including the space which would be used by the UCPR.

Councillor Benoit Lamarche asked if specific numbers had been prepared to indicate any share of the cost the UCPR would cover for its use of the facility.

Potvin said discussions have been preliminary so far and the amount will be market-value based.

