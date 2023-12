A fundraising event at a local not-for-profit refuge for horses has been rescheduled.

Holidays at the Shelter at Les Chevaux d’Espoir near Hawkesbury was originally to take place on Sunday, September 10. It has been rescheduled to Sunday, December 17.

Holidays at the Shelter takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 17 at Les Chevaux d’Espoir, located at 270 Pattee Road.