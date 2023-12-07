Prescott County square dancers made the big trip to Toronto in November for the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and returned home with top prizes.

They placed first in the 4-H section of the competition and placed first in the open class. This was the first time for the members of the group competing at the Royal. Some of the dancers started square dancing nine years ago, and others started much more recently. Meredith Fraser was the caller for the group in the 4-H class and Addison Larocque in the open class.

Prescott County square dancers on stage at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto. Youtube screenshot

