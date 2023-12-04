The Brownsburg-Chatham municipal campground in Cushing was transformed into a festive marketplace on Saturday, December 2.

During the late afternoon and early evening, the Marché Festif Christmas market took place at the campground. Artists, artisans, and food vendors from across the region were set up, offering their products to sell to visitors. The wooded setting of the campground, with lights hanging from the trees, and campfires in many places, gave the market an especially festive feeling. Père et Mère Noël were also there and enjoyed visiting with many children.

Marché Festif photos by James Morgan

Keeping warm in the damp weather. Père et Mère Noël and a young visitor. Père et Mère Noël. A family enjoys some music by the fire.