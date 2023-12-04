Despite the dismal freezing rain, more than 120 people turned up for the vernissage of Artful Ageing at the Arbor Gallery on Sunday December 3rd. The exhibition features the work of 27 amateur artists aged 60 to 90, who have found that creating art is a valuable tool in healthy ageing and personal well-being.

The range of talent and subject matter is impressive, but that is hardly surprising since many of the artists have been painting most of their lives. “I started painting at 16 and have been working on it off and on for more than 60 years,” said Gerald Harris, as he stood in front of his masterful seascape.

The artist statements found on the walls of the gallery explain how much the creation of art has meant to the artists and how it continues to contribute to the participants’ healthy ageing. The artists claim that art has provided them with social interaction, boosted self-esteem, enhanced cognitive functions, promoted thinking outside of the box, given them a sense of accomplishment and created joy and well-being.

A personal selection

Most of the art on display is not for sale, but is in the artists’ own personal collections. “This is a unique public opportunity to see the talent on display,” notes Sylvie Bouchard, the gallery chair.

The exhibition covers a wide range of styles, executed in oil, acrylic, water colour, pen and pencils, photography, clay, diamond art painting and scrapbooking. In addition to the 27 amateur artists, Nicole Langevin, an experienced artist, was recruited to do a display on Zentangle, an accessible form of art for seniors. Two special contributors to the show are Suzanne Hocquard and Lorie Brown, who have provided collages showing their artistic group work with some residents at Heritage Lodge in Vankleek Hill.

Artful Ageing runs until December 17th.

Other events

The Arbor Gallery’s pop-up shops continue to offer one-of-a-kind gift giving opportunities. Jewellery lovers won’t want to miss the weekend of December 9th and 10th when jewellery makers Doris Fausch Bosch and Mel Villeneuve set up shop.

On Thursday December 14th, the gallery will come to life when Rob Lutes presents a sold-out concert on The Stories Behind the Christmas Songs.

The Arbor Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. It opens at 10 am on pop-up Saturdays. Admission to exhibits is always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.