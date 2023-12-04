It was a cold, damp evening, but the Christmas spirit was warm in Vankleek Hill on the evening of Friday, December 1 for the Champlain Christmas Parade. An impressive series of floats followed the route through town. Community organizations, businesses, and other agencies all entered floats that showed an impressive amount of effort had been put into decoration. As with all Christmas Parades, the final float featured Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
