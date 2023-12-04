It was a cold, damp evening, but the Christmas spirit was warm in Vankleek Hill on the evening of Friday, December 1 for the Champlain Christmas Parade. An impressive series of floats followed the route through town. Community organizations, businesses, and other agencies all entered floats that showed an impressive amount of effort had been put into decoration. As with all Christmas Parades, the final float featured Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

Photos by James Morgan

Champlain Township Mayor Normand Riopel greeted spectators.
Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society
St-Albert St-Jean-Baptiste parade
The Creating Centre
Holiday horses
A happy herd.
The Vankleek Hill Hydro One employees did what they do best, keeping the lights on.
He walked most of the parade upside down.
Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI)
The hot air balloon burners always brighten and warm up the parade.
École élémentaire catholique Curé Labrosse of St-Eugène.
École élémentaire catholique St-Grégoire
A chicken with a lawnmower.
A walking mailbox